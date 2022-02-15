Nigeria: 20 Kidnap Victims, Rustled Cows Rescued From Bandits in Niger State - Police

The police say scores of bandits were neutralised during the incident by security operatives and vigilantes.

Security operatives have rescued 20 kidnap victims and livestock from bandits around Nasko village in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, stated this in a statement on Monday.

He said scores of bandits were also "neutralised" during the incident by security operatives and vigilantes.

"A large herds of cattle recovered and 20 abducted victims regained freedom," Mr Abiodun said.

A burnt rifle recovered from suspected bandits in Niger state"Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 12/02/2022 at about 1630hrs, armed bandits/terrorists attacked some villages around Nasko, Magama LGA and rustled a large number of cattle.

"However, tactical teams of the Command sent for reinforcement to the area and military personnel with the vigilante engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle along Ibeto cattle route which lasted for about two hours while the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle

"Consequently, scores of bandits were neutralised and the large rustled cattle were recovered while about twenty (20) abducted victims regained freedom.

"Other items recovered at the scene include: -One (1) AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of live ammunition-Seven (7) handsets

-One (1) Honda motorcycle

"Earlier, on 13/01/2022 at about 0700hrs, based on credible intelligence, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division raided an identified hideout of Bandits at Anaba hilltop, Magama LGA.

"During the raid, one (1) Ak-47 rifle with thirteen rounds of live ammunition, hidden between the rocks on the hilltop were recovered, the police spokesperson said.

Mr Abiodun said the Commissioner of Police in the State, Monday Kuryas, reiterated the commitment of the Command to rid the state of banditry activities and other criminality as he further solicited the cooperation and support of residents of the state..