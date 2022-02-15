Nigeria: UK's Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford to Visit Nigeria

The UK's Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford will visit Nigeria next week in what will be her first visit to the country.

According to a statement from the UK government, the visit follows shortly after the Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London between a senior representative of the UK and Nigerian governments held between 31 January and 3 February. You can find further details about the Dialogue on GOV.UK.

Minister Ford's visit is expected to help in deepening the UK and Nigeria partnership in a number of critical areas to the development of peace and prosperity for both countries, including what is already strong security, economic and social ties.

During her stay, she is expected to meet with senior ministers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governors, as well as faith leaders, business leaders, civil society leaders.

As a part of her visit, Minister Ford will also announce significant new UK investments that will put jobs and financial autonomy at the centre of both governments' economic growth strategies.