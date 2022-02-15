Kenya: Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Retains Fuel Prices for Fourth Consecutive Month

15 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has retained fuel prices for another month with super petrol and diesel retailing at Sh129.72 and Sh110.60 per litre respectively.

Kerosene, mostly used in low-income households will retail at Sh103.54

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will continue retailing at sh. 127.46, Diesel sh. 108.36 and Kerosene at sh101.29.

In Nakuru Super petrol will retail at sh129.24, Diesel sh110.43 and Kerosene at sh103.39.

EPRA retained the fuel prices despite a drop in the landed cost.

The landed cost of imported Super petrol decreased by 0.86 per cent from USD 601.97 (Sh68,276) per cubic metre in December to USD 596.79 (Sh67,825.18) in January.

However, Diesel increased by 7.11 per cent from USD 565.92 per cubic metre to USD 606.16 per cubic metre.

The National Assembly Committee on Finance in October 2021 recommended a reduction on taxes and levies through tax law amendments to cushion Kenyans from the spike in fuel prices in the recent months.

The committee tabled a report before the House seeking to reduce the Petroleum Development Levy charged on Super Petrol and Diesel from sh5.40 to sh2.90.

