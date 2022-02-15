Liberia: President Weah Issues Reconciliation Plea

President George Weah has issued a reminder to all Liberians that the foundation of a new Liberia hangs on national unity and reconciliation, which is paramount in achieving socio-economic growth.

The President, in a speech commemorating the country's 200th founding, noted that the issue of unity and reconciliation must become the imperative agenda of all current and future national development policies and that projects and programs emanating from these "policies should focus on eliminating all forms of discrimination and exclusion in Liberia."

President Weah added that the above are the only option for the country's survival and continuity as it strives to recover from the devastation and division that characterized "our recent civil conflict."

"We must focus on promoting unity amongst all Liberians, wherever they may reside, and encourage all to make meaningful contributions to the nation-building tasks of our country," Weah said. "Redefining Liberia's identity and building a shared sense of nationalism should be at the center of continued reconciliation in Liberia. The model for genuine National Unity and Reconciliation in Liberia is inspired and founded on positive cultural values, citizenship building, good governance, economic empowerment, and the rule of law."

He added: "Let us therefore continue to embrace the tenets of National Unity as we move forward - together - towards becoming a reconciled and democratic nation, whose citizens are at peace with themselves, their neighbors, and the world."

The President added that Liberians should know that Liberia is the only country they have, and must do all in their power to keep it safe, not only for everybody and foreign residents, "but for all who would visit us as friends of Liberia, for work, for play, for business, for investment, and for learning."

As a result, the President said it is important that everyone fight discrimination in every phase and form of socio-economic cohabitation and collaborations as Liberians, both at home and in the diaspora.

"Let us fight intolerance and impatience with one another. Let us fight hatred and malice. These are all negative vices that detract from our higher purpose of oneness and national coherence. Because there is so much more that unites us than that which may tend to divide us, let us celebrate the complexities of our rich diversities, and live in peace, unity, and harmony as our brothers' and sisters' keepers."

The Liberian leader further reminded Liberians about the importance of patriotism, as it is the bedrock of national foundation, "because when there is love for one's nation, such love will engender a spirit of brotherhood, sisterhood and fraternity among us as citizens of Liberia, our common country."

"Let us therefore vigorously denounce and combat acts, writings and utterances which are intended to promote any kind of discrimination, intolerance or lack of justice, all of which are counter-productive to the achievement of National Unity and Reconciliation.

"As President and Chief Executive of our sweet land of liberty, Liberia, I want to call on ALL LIBERIANS to champion the cause of national unity and to reconcile our differences for Liberia's growth and development. Let us reinforce and strengthen the common heritage that unites all of us, both the descendants of the indigenous people and the descendants of the settlers. We are One People, with One Destiny."

However, President Weah noted that as the country celebrates 200 years of existence, it is important that everyone think beyond this bicentennial about the generations in the years to come, and the beautiful ones who are not yet to be born.

He said beyond the bicentennial Celebrations, there are things that everyone must do to ensure that Liberia is a better "place when we leave it, than when we met it."

"The answer to these questions must include, but not be limited to, a recognition of the following challenges, and a call to action to resolve them. Let us begin with Climate Change which is a threat to our very existence, and therefore we must join the rest of the world to save our planet," he said.

Another issue of importance, the President said, is rural-urban migration, that needs to be fixed together, "because our once beautiful Capital City, Monrovia, is already overcrowded, leading to all of the problems brought on by congestion, such as lack of adequate housing, sanitation, health and educational facilities, among others."

The President however, disclosed that the capital Monrovia was never designed to hold the large percentage of our population who now live in it; as it is time for everyone to work together to expand development in all of its forms to the rest of the country so that our citizens do not see Monrovia as the only decent place to live and work.

"This should be an effective panacea to curb urban migration. This must include the provision of affordable and reliable electricity throughout the country, which should spur industrialization and manufacturing that will create jobs and add value to our natural resources. It must also include a national road connectivity program that will enable any Liberian to travel from counties in the east and west to counties in the north and south on all-weather roads that are safe and well maintained."

According to him, under-development anywhere, is under-development everywhere and that in order to save the country's present young population and future generations of youth from self-destruction, everyone must fashion policies to fight drugs and substance abuse.

He added that It has often been said that those who do not learn from the mistakes of the past, are likely to repeat them in the future.

"In view of this, I believe that there is a need to write a full and comprehensive history of Liberia, which will include the history of the people that lived here before 1822, and the true and authentic history of the last 200 years as an integrated nation, including our historic struggles to achieve the unification which we enjoy today. I now throw out this challenge to our many gifted Liberian authors and historical scholars, to capture this rich history and have it printed in textbooks that will become part of the official curriculum of our educational system."