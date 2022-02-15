Nigeria: Hanifa Abubakar - Principal Suspect Pleads Guilty to Criminal Conspiracy, Denies Kidnapping Charge

14 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The suspects were arraigned on Monday at state High Court No. 6 before Justice Usman Na-Abba.

Abdulmalik Tanko, the principal suspect in the murder of five-year old Kano school oupil, Hanifa Abubakar, and one of his alleged accomplices, Hashimu Isyaku, have pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy but denied four other charges in the murder trial.

However, the other suspect, Fatima Jibrin, denied all the charges read to her on Monday.

The suspects were arraigned on Monday at state High Court No. 6 before the trial judge, Usman Na-Abba.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing/keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide, offences contrary to Sections 97, 274, 277 and 221 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Na'abba, fixed March 2 and 3 for the commencement of hearing and ordered the accused to be remanded at a correctional centre.

Hanifa was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Mr Tanko, who was her teacher, and the other suspects.

Her remains were discovered in the premises of a school owned by Mr Tanko after a ransom had been paid for her release.

The incident ignited outrage across Nigeria, drawing condemnations from President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X