Africa: WHO Mourns Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela

11 February 2022
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

It is with a deep sense of sadness and sorrow that WHO is announcing the passing on 10 February 2022 of Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director of WHO's Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases. Dr Malecela died after a prolonged illness at the age of 58.

Dr Malecela will be remembered as an inspirational figure, a dedicated leader and a committed listener.

Our sincere condolences are with Dr Malecela's family and close relatives, as colleagues and friends in the global health community around the world mourn her loss.

