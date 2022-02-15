Tanzania: USAID Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Respond to Needs in Tanzania

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $4 million in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of refugees who have fled to Tanzania from neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to instability and violence.

This additional assistance will help USAID partner the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide cereals to refugees in Tanzania. With USAID support, WFP reaches 235,000 refugees in Tanzania with monthly food distributions, including cereals, pulses, fortified vegetable oil, and salt. WFP also provides vital nutrition assistance to children and pregnant and lactating women to prevent and treat malnutrition.

As the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Tanzania, the United States remains committed to supporting the people of Tanzania and the refugees sheltering there.