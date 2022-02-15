Mali: Two Soldiers Killed in Jihadist Attack

13 February 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Bamako, Mali — Two Malian soldiers were killed early Sunday in northern Mali in an attack on their post blamed on jihadists, the army announced on social networks.

An "armed terrorist group" attacked the Niafunke post in the early hours, the army said, using a term commonly used to refer to jihadists.

"The toll is two dead on the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) side and five dead on the attackers' side," it added.

The deaths are the first announced by the Malian army since a January 5 report of six deaths during clashes in November and December.

In the meantime, the Malian army has claimed responsibility for the death of dozens of jihadists and the destruction of several of their bases since the launch in December of operation Keletigui.

Mali has been struggling to contain a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in 2012 and has since spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The country has been increasingly at loggerheads with its international partners since the military seized power in the Sahel state in 2020, ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita./Agence France-Presse

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X