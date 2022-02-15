Uganda: Doctors Want Access to Torture Chambers

15 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Medical doctors under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Association(UMA),have requested permission from the government for its members to access detention centres and known torture chambers across the country to offer specialised care and treatment to all tortured suspects.

The remarks were made over the weekend as medics joined global fraternity of doctors to condemn the rising cases of torture by security forces.

The president of UMA, Dr. Samuel Oledo said torture to suspects and convicts does not only lead to physical trauma but also affects mental health leading to anxiety, depression, and sometimes psychotic problems.

"Torture in custody is a big problem in Uganda, adding that between 2012 and 2016; the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) received over 1,000 allegations of torture while in police custody," he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the UHRC received a total of 238 (203 male and 35 female) torture complaints, out of which 150 were reported against the Uganda Police Force, 83 against the UPDF and 05 against the Uganda Prison Service.

Oledo encouraged doctors to always denounce, document and report cases of torture to the relevant authorities for action, whenever these patients come or are presented for medical care.

"Please use the appropriate medical-legal document, the police medical form. We are more than ready to assist those tortured persons who have been freed from custody and we are also ready to assist those in custody for both basic medical care and highly specialised treatment outside the confines of military walls where it is uncertain if a conducive patient doctor relationship exists," he said.

