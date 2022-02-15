Uganda: Adultery Is Not a Crime, Says Police

Police have cleared the air saying adultery is not a crime and that it therefore can't be reported to police with an aim of having one arrested.

Last week there was an incident in which a TV presenter was recorded on camera after being caught red handed having an affair with a married woman.

The police officers involved in the case have since been arrested for discreditable conduct which on conviction can lead to their dismissal from the force.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said adultery is no longer a crime but rather a civil matter.

"Adultery, is no longer a criminal offence in our country. Therefore, criminalising it, is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority, which the force cannot tolerate,"Enanga said.

"We strongly condemn the criminalisation of civil matters in police."

The police spokesperson warned married persons whether in estranged, complex or sensitive relationships, to respect the sanctity of marriage and use lawful means, instead of smearing their lovers' reputation.

He noted that whereas adultery is not a crime, it can however, be used as a ground for civil processes like divorce, separation, custody of children and sharing of property.

Enanga said that the role of police in civil conflicts, complaints and disagreements like adultery is to protect life and property.

"However, there are other circumstances, were victimised married person, can report their matters to police. These include complaints of elopement, where one elopes with a married person and stays with them, trafficking in persons, where a person uses their power or positions of superiority and takes advantage of the victim's vulnerability or disability, and under domestic violence, where the victim is tortured physically or emotionally, by the sexual behaviour of a married partner,"Enanga said.

Court

In 2007, the Constitutional Court ruled that adultery was no longer a criminal offence in Uganda after scrapping it from the Penal Code.

Previously, whereas the adultery law prescribed different penalties and remedies for men and women, it pre-supposed that only married men could be aggrieved in case of adultery.

As punishment, an aggrieved husband would be compensated with sh600 which later went up to sh1,200, but an aggrieved wife got nothing.

However, in a landmark ruling following a petition by women activists under the Law and Advocacy for Women, the court unanimously agreed that Section 154 of the Penal Code Act, which criminalised adultery, was unconstitutional because it treated men and women differently and therefore scrapped it from the Penal Code.