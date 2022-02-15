Uganda: Cente Tech to Partner With Government and Innovator Community

Cente Tech, the ICT wing of Centenary Bank has initiated discussions with government and the Innovation Village aimed at leveraging the IT sector to drive socio-economic development.

The Cente Tech acting CEO Dr Grace Ssekakubo and CTO Peter Kahiigi met with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT & National Guidance - Dr Aminah Zawedde and later on, met with the CEO Innovation Village, Japheth Kawanguzi.

Ssekakubo said Cente Tech provides holistic technology solutions and delivers innovation that matters to enable and inspire growth.

"We seek partnership to support Government of Uganda in using ICT to drive social and economic transformation," he said.

Dr Zawedde welcomed the partnership saying the job of creating jobs and building Uganda's economy is not a solitary job only for government.

"We look forward to working with Cente Tech, to use ICT to reduce inequality gaps that hold back truly inclusive and sustainable development in Uganda," she said.

Cente Tech's expertise lies in ICT advisory and Research; ICT Managed Services and Infrastructure; and ICT Innovation & Digital Services.

During the discussion at the Innovation Village, Cente Tech CTO, Peter Kahiigi, said they are keen on cross-company collaboration, iterative development, and a new approach to solution development.

The Innovation Village CEO, Japeth Kawanguzi thanked Cente Tech for sharing ideas with them.

"Now we can dream with confidence, with a partner such as Cente Tech,"Kawanguzi said.