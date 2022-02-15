Uganda: Muhwezi Censure Motion Hits Snag As Opposition MPs Play Hide and Seek

15 February 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Some opposition legislators have expressed disappointment that many of their colleagues are yet to append their signatures on the motion intended to censure the minister for Security Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi who is accused of doing nothing in the face of increasing human rights violations.

Only 31 opposition legislators had appended their signatures on the motion by February 14. The motion requires at least 176 signatures for it to succeed.

The campaign was launched on February 10 by the leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga but its lukewarm reception amongst opposition members is likely to let Muhwezi off the hook. It is not clear why some opposition MPs are dilly dallying about signing the motion.

Some of the opposition MPs we spoke to also accused Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa of intimidating NRM MPs against signing the motion.

But Tayebwa said the grounds given by the opposition to censure Muhwezi are too weak since it's not the minister who is directly involved in torturing people.

