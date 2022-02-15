South Africa: Summit to Tackle Water, Sanitation Challenges

A National Water and Sanitation Summit is set to take place at Gallagher Estate, Midrand, where stakeholders will converge to craft lasting solutions to the challenges facing the sector.

The summit, which will take place from 18-19 February 2022, is in response to a call made by Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, to water and sanitation experts, including industry leaders, non-profit organisations, environmentalists, government in all spheres, water boards and international partners to convene a summit for the benefit of the country.

Mchunu's call follows provincial working sessions he undertook upon his assignment to the water and sanitation portfolio, where he sought to understand the core challenges hindering the provision of water and sanitation services.

During his provincial working sessions, Mchunu met with provincial governments, various Water Services Authorities (WSA), water boards, stakeholders, where he was briefed on several challenges in various provinces.

Mchunu said the two-day National Water and Sanitation Summit is solution-driven, and it is set to draft immediate actions to be taken, in as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

He said various Ministers from other sister departments are expected to attend and participate in various thematic sessions affecting services in the departments they lead.

The Minister has debunked suggestions that the summit is bound to be another government talk shop.

"Our people are tired of us talking and making endless promises. They want concrete solutions; they want clean water, and dignified sanitation from us, and we are constitutionally mandated to provide these basic services to them," the Minister said.

Mchunu reiterated that government will not work in isolation, and that views and inputs from experts and other stakeholders are critical in coming up with an inclusive and comprehensive plan.