South Africa: SA Records 1 649 New Covid-19 Cases in the Past 24 Hours

South Africa's Covid — 19 cases have increased by 1 649 on Sunday, pushing the total to 3 640 162.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new infections were logged in Gauteng after 572 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus, followed by 366 in the Western Cape, 238 in KwaZulu-Natal, 150 in Mpumalanga, while the rest of the province recorded less than 100 cases.

This means the positivity rate now stands at 8.1%.

In addition, eight more people lost their lives to Coronavirus, of which two occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

"This brings the total fatalities to 96 993 to date," the latest data shows, while hospital admissions are currently sitting at 4 121.

So far, the cumulative number of those who beat the disease now stands at 3 502 319 with a recovery rate of 96.2%.

According to the Department of Health, 3 560 vaccine doses were administered since the last reporting cycle, bringing the total to 30 559 431.

Meanwhile, the country now has 16 713 434 adults who are fully jabbed, while 1 375 425 vaccine shots have been given to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

Globally, as of 11 February 2022, there have been 404 910 528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5 783 776 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.