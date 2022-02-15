South Africa: Probe Into Gqeberha Councillor's Murder

14 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police in Gqeberha are investigating the murder of a councillor who was shot and killed while driving along Tshawuka Street in Kwazakele at the weekend.

Eastern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Ward 20 councillor was fatally shot while a female passenger sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

She said: "It is alleged that at about 23:20, on the mentioned date [Sunday], Mzwandile Booi and three passengers (two females and one male) were traveling in his vehicle when an unknown balaclava clad suspect opened fire on the vehicle on the driver's side.

"Booi sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed at the scene. The two back seated passengers (a male and female) did not sustain any injuries. The ages of all the victims are yet to be verified."

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation in Gqeberha.

