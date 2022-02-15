Ghana: Northern Regional Minister Presents Vehicles to Senior High Schools

14 February 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali, Isd

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has presented seven vehicles to six Senior High Schools in the region.

At a ceremony at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale, he handed over one 65-seater bus and six pick-ups to Tamale Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, Gusheigu Senior High School), Kusulivili Senior High School, Zabzugu Senior High School and Tatale Senior High School.

Mr Shaibu said the vehicles were intended to ensure mobility of staff and students and, therefore, urged the beneficiary schools to use them for the intended purpose.

The Regional Minister pledged that the government would provide more vehicles to other schools in the region as part of efforts to resource schools across the country.

The Headmaster of Tamale SHS, Rev Edward Azika, received the vehicles on behalf of the beneficiary schools.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X