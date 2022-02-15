Ghana: Northern Regional Minister Presents Vehicles to Senior High Schools

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has presented seven vehicles to six Senior High Schools in the region.

At a ceremony at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) in Tamale, he handed over one 65-seater bus and six pick-ups to Tamale Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, Gusheigu Senior High School), Kusulivili Senior High School, Zabzugu Senior High School and Tatale Senior High School.

Mr Shaibu said the vehicles were intended to ensure mobility of staff and students and, therefore, urged the beneficiary schools to use them for the intended purpose.

The Regional Minister pledged that the government would provide more vehicles to other schools in the region as part of efforts to resource schools across the country.

The Headmaster of Tamale SHS, Rev Edward Azika, received the vehicles on behalf of the beneficiary schools.