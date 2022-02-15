Libya's Political Divide Widens As Rival PMs Vie for Power

Libya's western-based administration has upheld a decision by lawmakers in the country's east to appoint a new prime minister, effectively creating two rival heads of government. The UN has urged all sides to preserve calm "as an absolute priority".

Already torn apart by years of east-west divisions, Libya found itself with two new prime ministers last week, based in the western capital Tripoli.

This came after the east-based parliament voted to replace the government of construction tycoon Abdulhamid Dbeibah with one led by former interior minister Fathi Bashagha.

The United Nations' special adviser in Libya, Stephanie Williams, has met with the two rival prime ministers urging them to preserve the country's fragile stability.

1/2 I also met today with Prime Minister-designate, Mr. Fathi Bashagha. I highlighted the need to go forward in an inclusive, transparent, and consensual manner, and to maintain stability in Tripoli and throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/fJfUPWAdBj

-- Stephanie Turco Williams (@SASGonLibya) February 13, 2022

Millions of Libyans ready to vote

Bashagha and Dbeibah who hail from Libya's third city Misrata and were candidates for the aborted presidential poll, both have the support of rival armed groups.

Libya has been ripped apart by a decade of regional, tribal and ideological violence since a 2011 revolt toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Following a 2020 ceasefire, Dbeibah had been appointed as interim premier with a mandate to lead the country until elections on 24 December last year.

Delay to Libya's presidential election a serious setback to peace process

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Libya Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

West has 'no choice' but to support Libyan election delay: analysts

But since the polls were indefinitely postponed amid wrangling over their legal basis and who could stand, Dbeibah's rivals have been insisting that his mandate is up.

Williams on Sunday tweeted that she had met Dbeibah on Sunday to discuss the latest developments.

She also said the UN "remains committed to raising the voices of the 2.8 million Libyans who registered to vote".

Fears of a return to faction violence

On Saturday, The High Council of State (HCS) -- a Tripoli-based body that is equivalent to a senate -- usually rivals the House of Representatives (HoR), based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

The HoR "unanimously approved" former interior minister Fathi Bashagha to head the government.

Armed groups converged on Tripoli from Misrata on Saturday to support Dbeibah raising fresh fears of a power struggle and armed conflict.

Observers have warned that last Thursday's vote threatens a repeat of a 2014 schism which saw two parallel governments emerge.

The UN said Thursday it still recognised Dbeibah's administration.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged "all parties to continue to preserve stability in Libya as a top priority" and reminded them of the importance of "holding national elections as soon possible".