South Africa/Algeria: Safa Confident Banyana Banyana Can Become African Queens

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan believes the South African national women's team has the talent and ability to conquer not only the continent, but the world.

Dr Jordaan accompanied by SAFA CEO Adv Tebogo Motlanthe and COO Lydia Monyepao paid a courtesy visit to Banyana Banyana's camp ahead of the team's departure to Zambia where they will face the Copper Queens in a friendly encounter in preparation for the final round of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against Algeria.

South Africa face Zambia on 12 February and welcome Algeria in the first leg on 18 February at home with the return leg scheduled for 23 February away in Algiers.

Speaking to the team Dr Jordaan assured the players and the coaching staff of the Association's support ahead of a busy schedule.

"The world of football has proved to us that there is no small team anymore in the world. When I look at this team, I see talent and a team that has the ability to conquer not only Africa but the world at large. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies displayed what South Africa is capable of when they won the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

"When Algeria come to South Africa for the first leg we must make sure that we hit them very hard to put ourselves in a good place so that we are not under pressure when we play them away," added Dr Jordaan.

SAFA COO, Lydia Monyepao, a former Banyana Banyana player herself, further added words of motivation for the players.

"You are more than capable of conquering Africa and you will not only do it for yourselves but for the generations to come," said Monyepao

Banyana Banyana upcoming fixtures:

12 February 2022: Zambia vs Banyana Banyana (International friendly)

18 February 2022: Banyana Banyana vs Algeria (AWCON Qualifiers 1st leg)

23 February 2022: Algeria vs Banyana Banyana (AWCON Qualifier 2nd leg)

Source: South African Football Association