Kenya: No, Former Nairobi Governor Sonko Hasn't Endorsed Anyone in Kenyan Capital's 2022 Gubernatorial Race

14 February 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

Mike Sonko, former governor of Kenya's Nairobi county, has endorsed Richard Ngatia in the 2022 race for the county governorship - according to a graphic circulating on Facebook in February 2022.

It quotes Sonko as saying: "I will announce my stand soon... but on the issue of Nairobi Governorship I think Ngatia has already run away with the seat. Tukubali na tuondokee Bazenga achukue hii kiti."

The Kiswahili translates as: "Let's accept and move away for him to claim the seat."

The graphic includes a photo of Sonko and has been posted on a public Facebook group page with more than 13,000 followers. It's also been shared here, here and here.

Ngatia, president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce, is one of several candidates vying for the Nairobi governor's seat. Kenya is set to hold general elections on 9 August.

But did Sonko really endorse Ngatia? Is the quote real? We checked.

'Avoid fake news'

On 8 February, Sonko issued a statement dismissing the claim. He also posted the graphic on Facebook and Twitter, stamped "FAKE".

AVOID FAKE NEWS BEING PEDDLED AROUND OF ME HAVING ENDORSED A GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR NAIROBI COUNTY!

It's brought to the notice of all that there are some unscrupulous elements circulating fake news in form of rumours via various social media channels with a sole purpose... pic.twitter.com/MSiKMwUMZF

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) February 8, 2022

"AVOID FAKE NEWS BEING PEDDLED AROUND OF ME HAVING ENDORSED A GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR NAIROBI COUNTY!" he tweeted.

"It's brought to the notice of all that there are some unscrupulous elements circulating fake news in form of rumours via various social media channels with a sole purpose... "

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X