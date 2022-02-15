Kenya: No, Former Nairobi Governor Sonko Hasn't Endorsed Anyone in Kenyan Capital's 2022 Gubernatorial Race

Mike Sonko, former governor of Kenya's Nairobi county, has endorsed Richard Ngatia in the 2022 race for the county governorship - according to a graphic circulating on Facebook in February 2022.

It quotes Sonko as saying: "I will announce my stand soon... but on the issue of Nairobi Governorship I think Ngatia has already run away with the seat. Tukubali na tuondokee Bazenga achukue hii kiti."

The Kiswahili translates as: "Let's accept and move away for him to claim the seat."

The graphic includes a photo of Sonko and has been posted on a public Facebook group page with more than 13,000 followers. It's also been shared here, here and here.

Ngatia, president of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce, is one of several candidates vying for the Nairobi governor's seat. Kenya is set to hold general elections on 9 August.

But did Sonko really endorse Ngatia? Is the quote real? We checked.

'Avoid fake news'

On 8 February, Sonko issued a statement dismissing the claim. He also posted the graphic on Facebook and Twitter, stamped "FAKE".

AVOID FAKE NEWS BEING PEDDLED AROUND OF ME HAVING ENDORSED A GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR NAIROBI COUNTY!

It's brought to the notice of all that there are some unscrupulous elements circulating fake news in form of rumours via various social media channels with a sole purpose... pic.twitter.com/MSiKMwUMZF

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) February 8, 2022

"AVOID FAKE NEWS BEING PEDDLED AROUND OF ME HAVING ENDORSED A GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR NAIROBI COUNTY!" he tweeted.

"It's brought to the notice of all that there are some unscrupulous elements circulating fake news in form of rumours via various social media channels with a sole purpose... "