Zimbabwe: Journalist Moyo's Lawyers Seek Discharge

Lawyers representing New York Times Correspondent Jeffrey Moyo have indicated that they intend to file an application for discharge after the State closed its case Monday.

The lawyers argue that the State failed to prove its case against the accused.

Magistrate Mark Nzira said he will hand down his ruling on March 7, he gave the defence, led by Beatrice Mtetwa, up to February 21 to have present its application while the State was given up to March 1 to respond to the application.

Moyo's counsel said the State had failed to prove its case against him.

He is accused of assisting two American journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva to illegally enter the country and promising them temporary press cards despite the fact that the scribes had been denied entry by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting Services and Publicity in breach of the Immigration Act.

He is being jointly charged with Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) official Thabang Manhika.

Five State witnesses including immigration and ZMC officials testified during the hearing.