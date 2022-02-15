Namibia: Old Boys Join Wanderers At the Top

WHS Old Boys joined Wanderers at the top of the Namibian Cricket Premier League 50-over log after a comprehensive 147-run victory over MR24/7 Welwitschia in Walvis Bay on Saturday.

With the other scheduled Premier League match in Windhoek between Wanderers and CCD rained out, Old Boys took the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the log and they did so in style as they amassed 262 for nine wickets and then dismissed Welwitschia for 115 runs.

Welwitschias initially held their own and did well to restrict Old Boys to 149 for seven wickets, but Ruben Trumpelmann swung the match the visitors' way with a great innings.

He dominated an eighth wicket partnership of 85 runs with Zhivago Groenewaldt, scoring 78 not out off only 67 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes, while Groenewald added 32 off 29 balls (4x4).

Amongst the top order, Craig Williams scored 53 off 78 balls (3x4, 2x6) and Gerhard Erasmus 31 off 38 (3x4), but Welwitschias kept them in check with regular wickets, until Trumpelmann's game-changing innings.

John Eric Thierauch was Welwitschias' top bowler, taking three wickets for 40 runs, while Nyasha Nyashadzaishe took 2/63 and Renier Bosman 2/37.

In their run chase, Welwitschia got off to a steady start as Walter Fokkens and Fungai Hlupo put on 30 runs for the first wicket, but Zhivago Groenewaldt got the breakthrough, dismissing Hlupo for 12. Groenewaldt also dismissed Fokkens for 27, and when Nyashadzaishe (0) and Erich von Mollendorf (1) were dismissed in quick succession, Welwitschias were struggling at 45/4.

They couldn't recover, and although Renier Bosman scored a battling 30 off 42 balls (1x4) and Matthew de Gouveia 17, they fell well short of the target, being dismissed for 115 off 35,2 overs.

For Old Boys, Groenewald took two wickets for 13 runs and Gerhard Janse van Rensburg 2/14.

With Wanderers' encounter against CCD being rained out, the match was called a draw with the result that both teams were awarded two points.

Wanderers and Old Boys now lead the log on 22 points each, followed by CCD on 14, United on eight and Welwitschia on two points.

The top three teams have now secured their semifinal places, but Welwitschia still have a mathematical chance to pip United to the fourth semifinal spot.