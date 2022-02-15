Zimbabwe: Mutare Mayor Recalled

Councilor Thandi has been at loggerheads with sections of the civic society over his determination to force through a controversial quarry mining deal with Freestone Mine at Dangamvura mountain.

Council management confirmed receipt of the recall letter, although they remain tightlipped over the reasons of his censure, his involvement in the quarry deal blotted his turbulent tenure at Civic CentreActing Town Clerk, Blessing Chafesuka confirmed that the Movement for Democratic Change- T (Alliance) led by Douglas Mwonzora served the council with a notice of Thandi's recall.

"Yes he was recalled but the reason why the MDC T recalled him is that they alleged he is no longer a member of their party," said Chafesuka.

Initial recalls effected in 2021 by the MDC-T led by Mwonzora, left the municipality with 12 councillors after seven were recalled.

Tandi's recall letter was served to him last Friday, having previously survived two recalls from the MDC, which were allegedly blocked by Minister of Local Government July Moyo under unclear circumstances.

Civic society members have, however, not let the eye off the ball over the Dangamvura mining project, as over 15 organisations have appealed for the provincial minister's intervention to reverse the deal.

In seemingly placatory tones, the civic society players said the council could reconsider their offer and provide another site for the mine to be set as they were not against Chinese investments.

The civic organisations also urged Mutare City Council, Environmental Management Agency and Provincial Mining Director 'to work together in reversing this deal and ensure the sanctity of Dangamvura Mountain is preserved.'

"We call upon the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Hon. Nokuthula Matsikenyere to attend to the concerns of Mutare residents and stop the advances of Freestone Quarrying at Dangamvura Mountain.

"At a secondary level, we welcome any investments, including Chinese, so long they prime local knowledge, views, interests and concerns. We sincerely ask the Government to offer them another non-controversial site for their operations, far away from our cities.

"We also call upon the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to take advantage of the current consultative process by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry on the amendment Bill to the EMA Act to propose a raft of measures that will ensure environmental impact assessments are not cosmetic and fraudulent, but indeed informed by the concerns of the people and environmental experts," read part of the statement.

Residents consulted over the quarry mine at Dangamvura Mountain passed a unanimous resolution rejecting the deal at a public meeting held at Skyview Conference Centre on 27 January 2022.

The statement by the civic organisations expressed deep concern over renewed efforts to fast track consultative meetings in cahoots with some organisations without public knowledge.