Namibia: Young Lawyer Launches Speaking Training Academy

Motivational speaker, candidate lawyer and aspiring author Ndahambelela Haifene has launched a speaking training academy called Equipped Speakers.

The academy aims to help school-going pupils and individuals to improve their public speaking abilities and articulation skills.

It also provides training in different speaking-related aspects such as public speaking and presentation, interviewing, debate training, and speech writing and editing.

According to Haifene, youngsters are being trained to speak at formal and informal public and private events, that may be online or in person.

Born in the Ohangwena region at Ohandiba village, Haifene describes herself as a community-oriented person who strongly believes in community and youth empowerment, through skills and knowledge transfer.

"I am a YouTuber and a podcaster. I have an honours degree in law and work as a candidate legal practitioner at a law firm in Windhoek. I am the type of person who is confident of taking up my space wherever I see it and making the best use of it, says Haifene, adding that she grew up as a dreamer.

She says her greatest accomplishment was discovering her identity through God rather than in things that the world has to offer.

Some of her biggest achievements that she highlights is completing her law degree, getting her first paid speaking opportunity, and finally launching Equipped Speakers.

SPEAKING LIMELIGHT

Haifene made her debut as a speaker when she joined the Ohangwena regional debating team in 2016.

"The first time I debated was my greatest achievement, because it was quite a transition from public speaking. Then in 2017 I also trained our regional debating team, which made it to the quarter-finals of the national debating competition in Rundu," says Haifene.

She says the idea of launching an academy came four years ago, after a moment of reflection in her hostel room at Emona, where she realised that despite just being 'a girl from the north' who didn't know anyone in Windhoek, she still managed to make herself heard in the presence of people of high stature.

"I was appointed to serve on various boards and bagged deals for entities I worked for, and I realised I was able to do all of this because I could communicate my points clearly and concisely, which gave me the confidence I needed. I also realised that what made me a successful candidate in interviews was the fact that I knew how to articulate myself," says Haifene.

She adds that after realising how much public speaking had helped her, she wanted others to benefit from the advantages she had gained from being a good public speaker.

Before the official launch of her academy last December, Haifene conducted a public speaking workshop at the Basketball Artist School in Katutura, as well as a debating and public speaking workshop for their debating championships on 3 November, 2021.

Haifene is currently offering public speaking classes at Eldorado Secondary School's debate club.

"In terms of interview training, we have helped about six clients since the official launch of the academy, and given three motivational speeches. We are looking forward to hosting more events and conducting more training sessions, and all I can say is that, based on the bookings we've received since our official launch, the academy is going to have a busy year, " she says.

The academy has so far trained about 45 people under its public speaking wing and six people in the interview training programme.

This year, they plan to register the academy as an entity with the relevant authorities, which is already in the works, and to have their training sessions accredited by the Namibia Qualifications Authority.

"We want to be one of the best public speaking schools or academies in Southern Africa. This year we just want to grow the academy, sign on big clients, particularly corporate entities, and secure more speaking opportunities. I understand I'm new to the arena, but I came prepared to take up space, and that's exactly what I'm going to do, " she says.