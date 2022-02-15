Namibia: Sanlam Hands Over 50 Stationery Packages to Competition Winners

15 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

SANLAM Namibia handed over 50 bags filled with supplies to winners in a competition aimed at supporting pupils with needed school bags.

This was announced in a statement the insurance company issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the competition that ran from early December last year to mid-January required participants to send an SMS with the word 'bag' to a Sanlam SMS line.

"Thereafter, 50 randomly selected winners walked away with a bag filled with stationery," the statement read.

Speaking at the hand-over event, Sanlam's communication manager Hilaria Graig said the company aims to play its part in the education of the Namibian child.

Over 2 000 people entered Sanlam's Bag-to-School competition.

The next Sanlam Bag-to-School competition will be announced in December.

