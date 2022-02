WOMEN's handball under-20 national team coach Nathan Chiluwe says he is happy with the progress the team has made ahead of the Africa Junior Championships set for Guinea.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Chiluwe declared his lasses ready for the Africa Cup that swings into action this Thursday.

Zambia is in Group A alongside heavyweights Egypt, Angola and Burkina Faso while Group B has Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia and hosts Guinea.