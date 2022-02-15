Kenya: Three People Charged With Forgery of KRA VIP Parking Sticker

Nairobi — Three people have been charged with forgery of Kenya Revenue Authority VIP stickers.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Winnie Kagendo, they were also charged with uttering false documents and obtaining money by false pretense.

The three were arrested after KRA County Revenue Officer while conducting normal operations within the Nairobi Central Business District encountered motor vehicles that had been affixed with VIP parking stickers on the windscreen and for which parking fees had not been paid.

Upon verification of the stickers, it was established that they were fake and the suspects who were identified by the owners of the vehicles as the people who had sold the stickers to them were arrested.

They all pleaded not guilty to the offence and were each released on a cash bail of Sh60,000 or a bond of Sh100,000.

The matter is now set for mention on Thursday.

KRA stated that the annual VIP stickers for authorized vehicles are managed through the Nairobi Revenue System (NRS) parking system and a list of all vehicles that qualify for the sticker has been uploaded in the system.