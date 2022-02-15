Kenya: KFCB Imposes a Ban on Gay-Themed Indian Film Badhaai Do

15 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tracey Jebet

Nairobi — Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has rated Indian film Badhaai Do as restricted in Kenya as it propagates a worldview that is in dissonance with our constitution and our values.

The board said it received a request to examine and classify the film before public exhibition in cinema theatres at the beginning of February.

KFCB said the film failed the test after being assessed by both internal and external examiners.

"The law has vested KFCB with the responsibility of classifying all film content intended for public exhibition and while undertaking this mandate the board has noted an increase in audio-visual content that seeks to normalize gay themes and ideologies," Acting KFCB CEO Christopher Wambua told news reported on Monday.

The Board, through a statement stated that the producers of the film intentionally attempted to portray same-sex marriage as an acceptable way of life.

"The gay and lesbian characters film explicitly seek to normalize their feelings for each other and ultimately convince the families to embrace and empathize with them. The multiple scenes of lesbian and gay affection depicted in the film are in complete disregard of our cultural values and beliefs," Wambua stated.

The ban follows a similar one imposed in 2021 when the audio-visual content regulatory agency banned a gay-themed film titled 'I am Samuel' citing the producer's "clear and deliberate attempt to promote same-sex marriage agenda as an acceptable way of life."

KFCB said the deliberate attempt to promote same-sex relations could not be tolerated in Kenya.

Wambua noted that although adults have the right to choose what they consume, children and other vulnerable segments of society are at risk of being corrupted.

He appealed and urged parents, guardians and caregivers to be vigilant and monitor their children as they watch TV and other audio-visual content.

