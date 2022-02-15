Nigeria: World Radio Day - Federal Govt Urges Stations to Shun Fake News

Federal government has charged radio stations in the country to uphold the trust of their listeners by shunning fake news and ensuring that only credible and factual information is relayed through their medium.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the charge in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday to mark the 2022 World Radio Day, which is observed every year on Feb. 13 to highlight the importance and relevance of radio.

In reference to the theme of the 2022 World Radio Day, which is 'Radio and Trust', the Minister said radio stations in the country must continue to work hard to maintain the trust of their listeners.

He said that in spite of the widespread use of social media and other mass communication platforms, radio remains one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, especially because of its unparalleled connection to the grassroots.

Mohammed said the theme of this year's celebration is both apt and timely, as the nation moves closer to another general elections, and urged all radio broadcasters to leverage on the trust the listeners have in the medium to educate and sensitize the citizenry on their roles and responsibilities in electing the right persons to serve at the various levels of government.

"I am excited to note that some of the concepts to be discussed as sub-themes center around the need to keep the medium credible, engaging and receptive to new broadcast ideas, while creating better opportunities for income generation and profit.

"On the part of the federal government, we will continue to pursue the right policies, give the required support as well as provide the enabling environment for the growth and successful operation of radio stations in Nigeria." he said.