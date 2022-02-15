Nigeria: NDLEA Indicts Abba Kyari, 4 Other Cops of Drug Trafficking

The travails of prominent police officer DCP Abba Kyari took a turn for the worse yesterday after he and four other police officers were arrested by the Nigeria Police Force and handed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug trafficking.

Deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari is the suspended head of Police Intelligence Response Team (PIRT) who was already being investigated following fraud allegations against him by the Fderal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the case involving transnational internet fraud suspect Ramon Abbas, alias Hushpuppi.

The NDLEA had earlier yesterday declared Kyari and his colleagues wanted for drug peddling following a sting operation that, it alleged, exposed Kyari's illicit transaction with drug barons.

The anti-drug agency directly accused Kyari of being a member of an international drug cartel operating in Brazil, Nigeria and Ethiopia, adding that he and his rogue colleagues sold exhibits confiscated from an arrested drug baron and tried to bribe an NDLEA official.

The police said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical, and unprofessional conduct, official corruption and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

DCP Abba Kyari suspected accomplices include ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, ASP John Umoru (at large), Insp. Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu.

VIDEO: NDLEA Shows Video Of Abba Kyari Bribing Its Operative With $61,000

A statement signed by Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the arrest of the officers was sequel to intelligence received from the NDLEA leadership on February 10, 2022.

It read in part: "in line with standard administrative procedure of the Force, the Inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba ordered a high-level, discreet, and in-house investigation into the allegations.

"The interim investigation report revealed that two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both male, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on the 19th of January, 2022, upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight ET917.

"The arrest led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers. The operation, which was intelligence-driven, was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

"The Police investigations report also indicted DCP Kyari, who had been on suspension for his alleged involvement in a different fraud case being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), for complicity in the allegation of official corruption, tampering with narcotics exhibit and sundry unprofessional conduct that negate the standard administrative and investigative protocols of the Force as well as extant criminal laws."

The police stressed that DCP Kyari's involvement in these allegations occurred while he was serving suspension from service over the fraud allegation against him in the case involving transnational internet fraud suspect, Hushpuppi.

The police also confirmed that the suspects were yesterday, accordingly, handed over to the NDLEA authorities even as the IGP also formally requested the NDLEA chairman and chief executive to ensure the identification, arrest and investigation of the agency's own officers who had also been found to be colluding with the international drug cartel involved in this case towards advancing the anti-narcotics agenda of the federal government.

NDLEA had earlier yesterday declared Kyari wanted for drug peddling

Addressing journalists in Abuja, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said, "With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor. His failure to cooperate forced the hand of the agency and that is the reason for this press briefing."

However, LEADERSHIP investigations have also shown that the Kyari case has no connection with the Obi Cubana investigation.

A source who spoke with LEADERSHIP said they are two different cases for now; however, there could be convergence after investigation.

Giving details of what transpired between the NDLEA personnel and Kyari, NDLEA spokesperson Babafemi said: "The saga started on Friday, January 21, 2022, when DCP Kyari initiated a call to one of the NDLEA officers in Abuja at 2:12pm. When the officer returned the call two minutes later, Kyari informed him he was coming to see him, to discuss an operational matter after the Juma'at service.

"He appeared at the agreed venue of the meeting with the officer and went straight to the crux of the matter. This was it: His team had intercepted and arrested some traffickers that came into the country from Ethiopia with, according to him, 25kg of cocaine. He proposed a drug deal whereby he and his team are to take 15kg of the cocaine and leave 10kg for the prosecution of the suspects arrested with the illicit drug in Enugu. In the meantime, the purloined cocaine will be replaced with a dummy worth 15kg. He asked the NDLEA officer to persuade men of the FCT Command to play along as well.

"By 11: 05 am on Monday, January 24, after the agency gave the officer the green light to play along, he and Kyari began a WhatsApp call for the rest of the day. The officer conveyed "their" willingness to play the game.

At this point, Kyari disclosed that the 15kg (already taken out) was shared between the informants that provided information for the seizure and he and his men of the IRT of the Nigerian Police.

"According to him, the informants were given 7kg while his team took 8kg which was already sold. He then offered to pay the NDLEA team (that is the officer and the FCT commander) by selling, on their behalf, half of the remaining 10kg, thereby further reducing the original cocaine for the prosecution to just 5kg. At N7m per kilogramme, the proceeds from the 5kg would amount to N35m at the exchange rate of N570 per dollar being the black-market rate for the day, January 24, 2022.

"In effect, he would be delivering $61, 400 to the NDLEA team. He put pressure on our officer to wrap up the arrangement with the commander of the FCT Command to take custody of the drug and suspects from his men who were on ground in Abuja. At the time, he was speaking from Lagos where he allegedly travelled for private business.

The next day, January 25, Kyari offered to send his younger brother to deliver the payment while his men deliver the suspects, but our officer turned down the suggestion, insisting he would rather deal with him in person and was therefore prepared to wait for him to return from Lagos.

"And by 5:23pm, Kyari was in Abuja and met with the officer at the same rendezvous where they had the first meeting. In their discussion, he disclosed how his team received the information from a double-crosser who betrayed the traffickers to him, showing a sordid connection between law enforcement agents and the drug underworld; he narrated how acting on the tip-off his team departed Abuja to Enugu and arrested the traffickers, removed part of the consignment on his instruction and replaced same with dummies."

Baba Femi added that Kyari also indicated how to identify the remnant of the original cocaine that would be delivered to NDLEA - five original packages marked with red dots.

Femi went on: "The reason for this was to avoid the dummies being subjected to test. He forwarded a picture of the marked original cocaine package. According to the plan, once the 5kg cocaine has been tested in the presence of the suspects and confirmed positive, there would be no need to test the remaining ones, being dummies.

"He also brought with him the money from the sale of the 5kg share of the NDLEA team, a total of $61, 400. Our officer, however, preferred to take the money inside his car. Well, the car was wired with sound and video recorders."

The NDLEA spokesman asserted that the anti-drug body had a trove of intelligence, hard facts, from chats to photos and video and a detailed transcript of the communication between him and the NDLEA officer to nail the famed, but now disgraced super cop.

"This is not the place to delve into the details. But it is disheartening to hear straight from the horse's mouth the kind of sleaze engaged in by this team of rogue law enforcement agents led by Kyari, the members of whom he described this way: 'the boys are very, very sharp, they are very loyal.'

"It is disheartening to hear him say of this rogue team, and I quote: 'I do take good care of them, and this kind of work is done by only that team.'

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is equally disheartening to hear him give details of another similar operation which they pulled off, three weeks ago, according to him."

Babafemi further stated the when the anti-drug agency invited Abba Kyari for interrogation, he rebuffed the call, forcing the agency to go public.

He said, "The suspects and drugs were delivered to us on February 8 but the last part of the process yet to be completed is the debriefing of Kyari.

"DCP Abba Kyari was invited by NDLEA for debriefing on Thursday February 10 through two main channels because there is a whole lot of questions begging for answers. The invitation was legitimate and formal according to our protocol. But up until the close of office hours on Friday, February 11, he refused to respond. Up until this moment, he hasn't responded.

"Having failed to honour the official invitation, NDLEA has no option but to declare DCP Abba Kyari of the Nigerian Police wanted right from this very moment.

"I must say this publicly. We are not unaware of threats to the lives of NDLEA officers involved in this investigation, even as we continue to do our best to protect our officers and men in the line of duty.

"We are making this strong statement to those contemplating harmful action against NDLEA officers. They would only succeed in compounding their problems in the event of the murder of or harm to officers and men of NDLEA."

Abba Kyari is not new to scandals of the criminal type

LEADERSHIP recalls that FBI special agent, Andrew Innocenti, had said he obtained voice calls and WhatsApp conversations between Kyari and a suspected international internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, adding that Hushpuppi paid Kyari N8 million or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of a co-conspirator, one Chibuzo Vincent.

The United States Attorney's Office at the Central District of California ordered the FBI to arrest Kyari. The Nigeria Police is re-investigating the allegation after the Police Service Commission rejected the report tendered by the panel that earlier investigated the matter.