Kenya: TSC Effects Increase in Maternity, Paternity Leave Days for Teachers

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has effected the increase of maternity and paternity leave for teachers, in line with the 2021 to 2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which was signed by Teachers' unions and their employer in July 2021.

In the revised leave days, the Commission's Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia stated that "female employees are entitled to 120 days maternity leave with full pay, from the previous 90 days while male employees are now entitled to 21 days from the earlier 14 days."

Macharia stated that the changes also provide that a teacher is eligible for 45 days pre-adoptive leave, with full pay from the date of adoption.

She said the commission has successfully migrated services related to leave application for teachers to an online platform.

"The Code of Regulation for teachers (2015) read together with the CBA (2021-2025), have specific provisions for maternity, paternity and pre-adoptive leave. In line with the said provisions all teachers are eligible for only one leave at a time," she said.

Macharia also said that teachers shall not forfeit their annual leave on account of having taken maternity leave.