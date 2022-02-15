Nigeria: EFCC Secures Forfeiture of Military Officer's N3.7bn Property

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday secured the final forfeiture of 20 landed properties valued at over N3.007 billion belonging to a top military officer but controlled through proxies including the late General Aminu Maude, and companies such as Atlasfield Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, Marhaba Events Place, Aflac Plastics and Atlasfield Gas Plant Limited.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said Justice N. Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, granted the order while ruling on the application by counsel to the EFCC, Cosmos Ugwu and Musa Isah.

He said the court had in May 2020 ordered the interim forfeiture of the properties following an ex-parte application by the commission, alleging that the assets were proceeds of unlawful activities.

The court, having considered the application vis-a-vis Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, more particularly sub-sections 1 and 3 thereof, granted the prayers of the commission for an interim forfeiture and directed the publication of notices, alerting anyone with interest in the property to show cause why they should not be forfeited to the federal government.

In the absence of any contestation, the court ordered the final forfeiture of the property.

The forfeited properties, situated on lands valued at over N3. 007 billion are located in different parts of Kano, Katsina, Calabar (Cross River State) and Kaduna.

They included fuel stations, event centres, plazas, block industries, truck assembly plant, polythene production factory and table water factory.

Other are undeveloped plot located at Rake, adjacent to Dara Orthopedic Hospital, Kano, valued at N300,000,000; 117 hectares of land located at Adiabo, Oduapani local government area covered by Certificate of Occupancy No. OD/23/2011 dated 21/2/ 2011 in Calabar, Cross River State, valued at N386, 000, 000; truck assembly at Ring Road, adjacent to AA Affa Filling Station, Kano, valued at N206, 000, 000 and Marhaba Event Centre, Guda Abdulahi Road Farm Centre, Kano, valued at N250, 000,000.