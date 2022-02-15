Kenya: UNICEF, Airtel Launch New Partnership to Promote Children's Rights to Education, Protection

Nairobi — UNICEF Kenya and Airtel Kenya have partnered to promote children's rights to education and a safe and secure childhood, as well as providing vital information to parents during humanitarian emergencies.

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will focus on protecting marginalized children from violence and abuse, including online, as well as increasing access to Internet connectivity and digital learning in schools.

UNICEF Representative Maniza Zaman, noted that the partnership will transform children's lives here in Kenya and help create change in communities across the country.

"We have already worked together to promote polio and other vaccination campaigns, which has undoubtedly saved children's lives. Now we have a chance to protect children from violence and also extend digital learning to more children," Zaman said.

CEO of Airtel Kenya Prasanta Das Sarma added that this will help children access the Internet, keep them safe online and boost their opportunities to learn.

"This partnership is a chance for us to leverage Airtel's technology and reach in Kenya and build on our shared values - aligning our missions and strategies for social good," said Das Sarma.

Priority projects under the new partnership which will last one year include: The Last Mile Connectivity Project, A campaign on violence against children and clear and timely information during humanitarian emergencies.

The partnership is in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal 17, which encourages partnerships for sustainable development.