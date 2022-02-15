Nigeria: NBAWF - Building a Solid Structure to Support Nigerian Female Lawyers

The Inner Bar is peopled with a negligible number of female Lawyers, and even fewer from the Academic category. As a matter of fact, Professor Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, SAN has the rare privilege of being the very first female Academic to be conferred with the exalted rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2018. In addition to her many accolades, the NBA called on her to take up the herculean task of reviving the erstwhile moribund Nigerian Bar Association Women's Forum (NBAWF), a task she has been handling with stoical diligence. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi engaged Professor Bamgbose not just on the resuscitation of the NBAWF, the journey so far and the lasting legacies being built, but on some critical professional and academic issues

You were given an important duty by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), that is, the responsibility of coordinating the affairs and activities of all female Lawyers in Nigeria as Chairperson of the Women's Forum of the NBA. What does this role entail? How has the journey been so far? What challenges have you had to face? How have you been able to surmount them?

On September 7, 2019, I received a letter from the Immediate Past President of the NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, where he constituted the Executive Committee and the Council members of the NBA Women's Forum (NBAWF).

On September 17, the Executive Committee of the NBAWF was formally inaugurated by Mr Paul Usoro, SAN. I was formally inaugurated as the Chairperson of the Forum, with the Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.

Trite to state that the Forum which had once been in existence went into abeyance for so many years, before it was resuscitated on September 17, 2019.

Generally, the role of the Forum is to pursue the interest and welfare of the female Lawyers.

The Slogan of the Forum is "Empowering Female Lawyers for Success"

Specifically, my role as the Chairperson is to coordinate and direct the affairs of the Forum with the cooperation of other members of the Executive to do the following:

- To address matters of interest to female Lawyers

- To ensure an efficient and impactful networking amongst female Lawyers

- To be an influential voice as female Lawyers in the society and globally

- To develop a platform that encourages female Lawyers to have a global outlook, perspective and reach

- To address any other matter that affects female Lawyers

The Journey So Far: NBAWF Poised to Fulfil Its Mandate

The resuscitated NBAWF is now 30 months old. So far so good. In the 30 months, the grace of God, the cooperation of the other three members of the Executive, who are distinguished, experienced and respected members of the NBA; the support of the six distinguished, experienced and dynamic Council members made up of accomplished eminent professionals and personalities, who are members of the NBA drawn from the six geo-political regions of the country. I can say the Forum has achieved a lot from ground zero to a great height, because there are more heights to achieve.

The Forum has spent a lot of time and resources to set a strong foundation and solid structure that will cater for the needs of the Nigerian Female Lawyer, with the aim of fostering and ensuring continuity in the future.

Thera are 10 Committees with a structure made up of the Committee head, Deputy head and Coordinator and Members.

Namely: - Advocacy; External; Fundraising; Media and Publicity; Mentoring; Membership; Research and Documentation; Welfare; Young Female Lawyers and Planning, which is an Ad-hoc Committee.

NBAWF carried out the following:

1) NBAWF made input to the USAID Draft Protection against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Policy in October 2019.

2) Participated in the Round Table on Exploring the Use of Special Measures to Improve Women's Representation in Politics in November, 2019.

3) Condemning & standing against Police Brutality and abuse of power on Female Lawyers in Nigeria.

4) Standing against all forms of marginalisation against women, in particular the case of the most senior Judge in Cross River State who ought to have been appointed the Chief Judge in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution and legal traditions, but was disqualified by the State House of Assembly.

5) Mentorship program for young female Lawyers in Rivers State, Oyo State and Akwa Ibom State.

6) Co-organised and Co-sponsored a parallel event at the UNCS W64 Program in New York in March 2020 (The program was however, cancelled a few days to the Conference because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

7) Organised the 1st International Conference of the Forum to commemorate International Women's Day, with the theme "Equality and the Female Lawyer: A Reality or a Fallacy? in March 2020.

8) Organised the 2nd International Conference - hybrid Conference with the theme "Pathway to Diversity: Challenging Blind spots and Powering up for Inclusion" in March 2021.

9) Organised webinars addressing the well-being of female Lawyers; future career prospects of the young female Lawyers beyond the pandemic and Inspire Lessons from the Legal Amazon in which Mrs Hairat Aderinsola Balogun OON.

10) Setting up of a working group on Domestic Violence and Work Place Bullying.

11) Facilitating the drafting of the Sexual Harassment Policy for the NBA which was unveiled at the 61st Annual General Conference of the NBA held in Port Harcourt in October 2021.

12) Written submission to the NBA on the intervention of the Association in guaranteeing the protection of Equal Dignity of Female Counsel appearing before the Federal High Court.

13) Setting up a 24/7 hotline/desk with MTN, on cases of violence against women and work place bullying.

14) Joint initiative with key Stakeholders such as the Nigerian Economic Summit Group Gender Community of Practice, for the purpose of promoting equality in law.

15) Signing of a Memorandum of Association with the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) Women in Law Section (WILs) in August 2020, aimed at knowledge exchange & cooperation, cross promotion of events, activities and publication and speaking engagements, while recognising the advantages inherent in developing and improving understanding within the two jurisdictions, the laws relevant to women's rights and transnational delivery of legal services.

16) Setting up an Implementation Working Group for the NBAWF - NYSBA WILs MOU.

17) Training Workshop in March 2021.

18) Meeting and discussion of possible collaboration of NBAWF with the British Nigeria Law Forum in April 2021.

19) Collating of data on all Female Judicial Officers and all Female Lecturers in Nigerian Universities, Law Schools and Institution of Higher Learning.

20) Participation at the unveiling of the NBA Sexual Harassment Policy at the NBA Conference in Port Harcourt in October 2021.

21) Launch of the NBAWF Amazon Quarterly in November 2021 on the theme

"Women in Law Practice and Technology".

22) Participation at high level Conferences with relevant Stakeholders.

23) Organised two Annual General Meetings in 2020 and 2021.

24) Collaboration with the Institute of African Women in Law on mapping women's representation through the legal pipeline and identifying points of attrition at Bar, Bench, Academia, government agencies and law schools.

25) Preparing for the 3rd International Conference of the NBAWF, to commemorate the International Women's Day Celebration in March 2022.

Challenges

One of the initial challenges was trying to find out what led to the NBAWF going moribund, before the re-inauguration in September 2019 under my leadership. Immediately after the re-inauguration, we, the Exco members, tried to find former executive members of the moribund NBAWF to interact with them. The interaction yielded positive results, as a lot was revealed.

Another challenge was the NBAWF Executive members convincing female Lawyers that, NBAWF under the new administration was here to stay.

Running the Forum at inception on a Zero account. This was because at inception, Council decided that the members who were less than five years at the Bar would not pay dues, and the challenge was that they form majority of the membership. The help of the parent body, went a long way in solving this initial problem. As time went on,

sponsorship from Senior members of the Bar for programs was very helpful.

Surmounting

Approaching some members of the executive of the NBAWF that went moribund, collecting and studying documents from the Executives, discussion with members went a long way to discover the strength and weaknesses: It was not in doubt that the past executive members tried and achieved a lot to an extent, but NBAWF was not sustained.

This information and background made the present Executive members to ensure that a sustaining structure which will be enduring is put on ground, and this, we have to the glory of God and cooperation of Council Committee heads and members, achieved this feat in putting up a structure that can be sustained.

Convincing female Lawyers, this was not so difficult a task. The pedigree and experience of the distinguished Executive members, together with those of the Council members and the strong support of the parent body, the NBA, both the immediate past President, Paul Usoro, SAN and the President, Olumide Akpata; were strong factors that female Lawyers took into consideration in believing that under the watch of these persons, the NBAWF is here to stay.

On the issue of running the NBAWF at inception with Zero account, the support of the parent body and goodwill of senior members of the Bar helped in the initial take off of the programs. At a later stage, the support of the current President in giving the Forum a takeoff grant, was a boost to the activities.

The issue of sexual harassment is one that is everywhere - in the work place, in educational institutions, so much so that a University Lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University was convicted and imprisoned a couple of years ago for harassing a female student. Even within our profession, some senior Lawyers are accused of harassing their female juniors, in some instances going as far as taking them out of station for cases and only booking one hotel room for the females to share with them. As a seasoned University Lecturer, why has this evil become so prevalent in tertiary institutions?

Why has this evil become so prevalent in tertiary institutions?

1) Indiscipline of Lecturers

2) Loose morals of Lecturers and some female students

3) Fear of Victimisation

4) Laziness to study and desire of female students to buy marks with sex

5) Lack of adequate structures /systems/policies in tertiary institutions to handle sexual harassment cases.

- Gender Policy

- Sexual Harassment Policy

- System of reporting

- Safe and secure way of reporting

- Safe work environment

- Monitoring service

6) Poor understanding/awareness/accessibility of the meaning of sexual harassment

7) Lack of commitment to structure/ policies/ actions

8) Lack of trust in the system - who handles it

Do you think the laws enacted to curb sexual harassment in tertiary institutions have been effective? Shouldn't these laws be extended to the workplace too?

There's Section 360 of the Criminal Code Act - Any person who unlawfully and indecently assaults a woman or girl is guilty and can face two years imprisonment. The Sexual Harassment Act 2020 also seeks to prevent, prohibit and redress the sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions.

The laws are effective to an extent. The naming and shaming is good. The inclusion on a sex offender list is good. With the laws, Lecturers do not really know how they can be detected with the many technological devices available. They are now being very careful. It is a start in the right direction. However, the laws should be extended to the work place. I really do not know why it was targeted at Tertiary institutions only. It should cover all the work places

As the Chairperson of the Women's Forum, how have you tackled sexual harassment of female Lawyers? What more can be done to stem this ugly tide, which obviously is not peculiar to Nigeria alone?

(1) One of the Committees set up at inception was the young Female Lawyers Committee to address issues that are peculiar to young female Lawyers, and this includes sexual harassment and bullying.

(2) Creation of a Mentor-Mentee program under the Mentoring Committee of the NBAWF, where one mentor is assigned four mentees within her State of work, to address burning issues that young female Lawyers go through. This is not limited to sexual harassment, but it extends to domestic violence, stress, child bearing and career. Quarterly reports are submitted, on ongoing mentorship programs.

(3) Creation of platforms where free discussions on experiences, are shared.

(4) The NBAWF through its Advocacy Committee, facilitated the drafting of the NBA Sexual Harassment Policy which was unveiled during the NBA Conference in Port Harcourt in October 2021.

(5) There is a 24/7 help desk/hotline set up by the Advocacy Committee of the NBAWF, to address the issue of sexual harassment and bullying in work place and domestic violence.

(6) Holding seminars and webinars for Young Female Lawyers as to steps to take, on the issue of sexual harassment.

(7) Working with the NBA Young Lawyers Forum to address the issue headlong: Organised a session at the NBA Conference on the issue of sexual harassment.

(8) Membership of the NBA Sexual Harassment Policy Committee set up by the NBA President.

What can be done?

1) Encouraging proper structures to be place, in all Organisations and offices.

2) Mandatory structures in all offices, and sanctions for non-provision of structures.

3) Encourage female Lawyers to speak up. This is called the 'Sòrò soke' philosophy.

What legacy will you be leaving for your successor?

I will be leaving behind:

- A legacy of trust, respect and dedication to the cause of young female Lawyers.

- Mentorship, inspiring others and impacting the lives of young female Lawyers.

- A legacy of a solid structure and foundation, that will cater for the needs of Nigerian female Lawyers. One of my greatest joy is that NBAWF has presence in all the 125 NBA branches in Nigeria, and in the 36 States in the country.

- A sacrificial, selfless service and hard work, all geared at empowering the female Lawyer for success.

- A servant - leadership style.

- Empowering young female Lawyers to take the initiative in assigning leadership positions to them in the forum.

What other things would you like to see put in place, that you were unable to see through to the end?

The fact that ALL female Lawyers in Nigeria, would be members of the NBAWF; and the structure that NBA as the parent body, would have on ground on the NBA Sexual Harassment Policy, that will eliminate sexual harassment.

The general perception is that the journey of female Lawyers to the Inner Bar, is strung with many hurdles and challenges. That there are still less than 30 Lady Silks, out of over 500 men. How true is this perception, and how did you surmount yours?

The perception is very true, and so obvious.

So many factors helped me overcome the hurdles and challenges that face female Lawyers, on my journey to the Inner Bar. My preparation to becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, did not start when I was about to apply for Silk, or when I applied; it started right from the time I decided to become a Lawyer. They include but not limited to the following:-

God factor - Listening and being directed by God. This was a major factor, and the starting point. I went into Academics, because God directed me to do so.

Hard work - Hard work and consistency has its rewards, and this includes success and excellence.

Believing in myself - There was nothing that was taken as a stumbling block. What appeared like it, was taken as a stepping stone to greater heights. I believed in myself, and nothing was considered too difficult to achieve.

Focus - In a journey to excellence, there are positive and negative distractions. Childbearing and raising children during my early academic career, were taken as positive distractions. The positive distractions were taken as one of the landmarks to achieving excellence, and were so placed in that perspective. They enabled me to focus on my work, taking it in good strides as part of achieving excellence. On the other hand, the negative distractions were handled without a shift from the main focus.

Determination and Perseverance - An antidote to attaining excellence is "Never give up". It is true that a "No" today, is not a "No" forever. The fact that a target which was set was not met, did not mean it could never be met. I applied for the rank of Silk in the year 2017, though I was shortlisted, I did not make the final list. The following year in 2018, I applied again with that philosophy in mind, and to the glory of God, I became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria that year.

Discipline - It is very easy to set goals; however, without discipline it is impossible to achieve the goals, and indiscipline can never lead to excellence. It takes discipline to take steps of actions to achieve a goal. I had a leading by God to stay in academics, without distraction, I did, although it was not easy. I became the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, under the Academics Category.

Diligence - Diligence is a virtue and antidote to excellence. Painstakingly ensuring that things were done properly, correctly and promptly, were some steps taken. Attention was given to details. For example, prompt payment of professional and membership dues of Associations and proper filing of same, were never compromised.

Supportive Family - I received a lot of support and cooperation from my husband and children. An example was when I had to travel out of the country to enhance my career, and they supported me.

Recently, Kwara State passed a law which provides that not more than 65% of either sex can hold political offices/high positions in Government, meaning that no matter what, there must be 35% females in key positions. This law has been reflected in the Kwara State cabinet. Kindly, comment on this move

This move by Kwara State is commendable. It should be emulated in all States of the Federation. It is being done, in some other African countries.

What can be done to get more women into high elective positions and governance in Nigeria? So far, the percentage of women in our Legislature (both National and State) and Executive is rather low

Women must be encouraged right from primary school, to be confident of themselves. Parents, especially mothers, must encourage their children, especially the girl child, to take decisions on their own at home. Remove Stereotyping work.

At all stages, encouragement should be given to females.

In the University, and as the Dean of Law, I encouraged female law students to go for positions such as Presidents, General Secretaries, and not only as Vice President and Welfare Secretary.

Encouragement of the girl - child.

Education of the girl - child.

Support for females.

Mentorship from older influential women.

Breaking gender bias, through the implementation of gender-based policies in the interest of women.

Create the right and friendly environment, for women to grow in politics and governance.

Need for mentoring and role models.

Systematic effort by the government.

Supportive policies, like the paternity leave.

Combating unconscious biases.

A National Gender Policy has formulated a 35% affirmative action in Nigeria, since 2006. The Policy demands that 35% of women be involved in all governance processes. The NGP is recognised, but not practised. The structures and processes to use, are not in place.

This affirmative action is a constitutional provision in Rwanda. In 2013, women representation rose to 64% in Rwanda. There are structures and processes.

In 2010, Senegal came up with Gender Parity Law. By 2012, the number of women in politics increased to 42. 7%.

I believe in affirmative action. It is one sure way, to get women to the top.

One of the biggest challenges in contemporary Nigeria is the sharp rise in domestic violence, incest and rape. What would you suggest as a lasting panacea to this hydra-headed monster?

Provide adequate job opportunities for women. Devote time to the training and proper upbringing of the male gender. Sensitisation and awareness programs in rural areas, to educate the girl-child on how to protect herself. Parents should be educated to build the required confidence in their girl-children, to speak up when necessary.

Many States, especially in the North are yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Act and Child Rights Act. It is still quite common place to find girls as young as 13 years old being given away in marriage, despite the attendant health consequences of Vaginal Fistula and others. How can the weight of the law be brought, to address this worrisome issue?

Domestication of the Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Act in the States, are under the concurrent list. The implication is that, it is the State that can make the Laws for their respective States. It is therefore, impossible, to force a State to domesticate such a law. It is not the weight of the law, that will address this worrisome issue. Education, sensitisation and empowerment programs by Non-governmental organisations and the civil society groups, will go a long way in addressing these issues.

Clerics and traditional rulers must be enlightened, on religious and cultural issues which affect the girl child.

Despite the fact that many Universities are yet to have their full accreditation for Law, many of them are springing up with Law Faculties, both private and public institutions. Today, there are widespread complaints and concerns over the quality of law graduates and new wigs. Has Nigeria descended too low in educational standards, to be able to rectify these anomalies?

It is not just the fault of the Universities, but also the fault of accrediting bodies who are not imposing sanctions on erring institutions. This makes other institutions to follow suit, in not following the rules.

There may be complaints and concerns over some, and I stress "some" law graduates and new wigs, but it is not in all cases. For example, the products of some Universities, like the University of Ibadan, are the pride of the University, anywhere in Nigeria and the world. Conduct an interview in the Law School, and take a sample of work places; it will be attested to that the quality of students produced at the University of Ibadan, are the best.

From the results in the Nigerian Law school, it is evident that UI produces very high-quality students. In addition, in the selection of Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria Scholars (BOSAN SCHOLARS), the students of Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan ranks top amongst others.

The complaints and concerns will reduce, if Law Faculties producing these types of students can improve their teaching standards, mentoring skills, meeting the bench ,marks and the accrediting bodies must also maintain the standards. These anomalies can be rectified.

It has been suggested by a few on numerous occasions that Law should be made a second degree, or in the alternative, Law School should be made a two-year program. On which side of the divide are you?

There are pros and cons to suggest that law should be a second degree or in the alternative, that Law School should be made a two-year program. When law was a second degree in the University of Ibadan, I saw maturity in the way law students behaved. However, when this was stopped, students coming from A levels and some straight from secondary school, exhibited such maturity.

It is my opinion that Law School should not be made strictly for 1st degree holders only. It is not a way of reducing the number of Lawyers produced. Neither should Law School be made a two-year program.

Going by the success rates of young Lawyers in the country, one can confidently say that studying Law at a young age is indeed, better and advisable. Young Lawyers have enough time to learn, grow and progress on the job. Making the study of Law a second degree would discourage lots of young minds, which could amount to the profession short changing itself.

I believe the study of Law as a first degree is preferable and has lots of advantages, with little or no disadvantages. Students are caught young with bare minds, which can accommodate the right teachings at that period.

I believe that whatever reasons are adduced for the suggestions can, be properly reviewed and analysed.

It is on record that your entire household, is comprised of Lawyers. Your husband is a Judge, yourself and all your children. Quite amazing! Was this deliberate between you and your husband, to get your children to follow in your footsteps? And how does it play out on the home front

Your observation is correct and it is true, to the glory of God. My husband and I, did not influence any of the children to read Law. I believe God wanted them to be Lawyers, and I believe they saw good examples in us.

On the home front, it is very interesting. We share ideas with each other. We do not always agree on all issues relating to law. As Lawyers, we argue from different perspectives. It is interesting because, there is someone in the family you can always ask for opinions on any aspect of the law. However, I must state that arguments end on issues of law. The fact that we are all Lawyers does not affect us, knowing that we have different roles in the family.

Thank you Learned Silk