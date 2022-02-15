Nigeria: Subsidy, Covid-19 Spending May Spike 2022 Deficit to N10trn

Investment analysts' forecasts are indicating that 2022 Federal Government, FG, deficit would surpass the budgeted figure of N6.4 trillion by a whopping 36 percent to N10 trillion, due to additional spending associated with fuel subsidy cost, Covid-19 vaccines procurement and security funding.

They noted that the actual deficit may range between N7 trillion in the minimum and N10 trillion at the end of the year.

Historically, they noted that the Federal Government has surpassed its fiscal deficit target in the last five years and called for fiscal consolidation to address the anomaly.

The Federal Government is projecting N17.12 trillion total expenditure for 2022 and N10.74 trillion revenue, creating a N6.38 trillion deficit.

But analysts at Afrinvest Securities Limited, a Lagos based investment house, in their economic review and outlook for 2022, noted that the budget deficit could reach N10 trillion in 2022, about 36.2 percent higher than the budgeted amount.

They stated: "Overall, the actual aggregate FG revenue for the 11 months in 2021 amounted to N5.5 trillion, 26 percent short of the pro-rated N7.4 trillion mark with only non-oil revenue and FGN independent revenue beating the FG's outlook. The under-performance of revenue widened the fiscal deficit from N6.4 trillion based on the 2021 budget and supplementary budget to an actual slack of N7.1 trillion (January-November 2021).

"To plug the gaps, the domestic and foreign borrowings rose from N2.7 trillion apiece to actual figures of N5.1 trillion for domestic and N1.6 trillion for foreign borrowing. As noted in our domestic outlook, we project that the 2022 budget deficit will likely cross N10.0 trillion. Thus, we expect that domestic bond sales should exceed N2.6 trillion to an estimate of N3.1 trillion in 2022."

According to analysts at CardinalStone, Finance, another Lagos-based investment banking firm, the actual budget deficit could be as much as N7.6 trillion, 20.6 percent higher than the projected figure.

In their 2022 Macroeconomic Outlook, termed 'Consolidating Recovery: 2022 Outlook', they stated: "By our estimate, an 84 percent budget implementation could result in a fiscal deficit of N7.6 trillion, 4.1% of GDP, in 2022, assuming average crude production and price of 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d) and $70 per barrel, respectively. "We view the budget benchmark oil price ($62) as largely conservative, but we are less optimistic on the production front due to the likelihood of unforeseen production disruption in volatile producing areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To close up the potential 2022 funding gaps, the government is aiming to raise about N2.6 trillion apiece from the domestic and foreign markets and N1.2 trillion from international project-tied loans.

"In particular, subsidies continue to split opinions across stakeholders. While a few regard it as Nigeria's form of social security, others perceive it as an inefficient allocation of scarce resources and a depletor of fiscal space."

In their own views, CSL Stockbrokers projected that the fiscal deficit would reach 3.80 percent of the GDP due to persistent fiscal spillage.

According to them, "The fiscal deficit has surpassed the target by an average of about 65 percent over the last five years due to ambitious revenue estimates and volatile crude oil prices.

"Government expenditure for 2022 was estimated at an all-time high of N17.12 trillion. This spending likely reflects electioneering-induced spending, as we saw a similar trend in the 2015 and 2019 elections. Revenue projected at N10.1 trillion will likely underperform estimates due to over-ambitious other non-oil revenue (48.6% of the total revenue)."

Continuing, they said: "The fiscal deficit has more than doubled from 1.0% of GDP in 2014 to about 4.6% in 2021. This is significantly above three percent of GDP as recommended by the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA).

"Fiscal spillage has resulted in debt servicing to revenue averaging 70 percent over the last five years. This trend will likely persist and calls for fiscal consolidation."

Vanguard News Nigeria