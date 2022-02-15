South Africa: DA Clarifies Position On Extended School Days, Following Confusing Reporting

press release

Reports that the DA is calling for the extension of school days by at least one hour is incorrect. The Party has not explicitly called for the extension of the school day, instead, we have put it forward as a possible proposal, among many others, to be considered to ensure pupils catch-up on lost learning time.

It is unfortunate that some members of the press has resorted to 'clickbait' reporting instead of facts in covering the DA's position. This has only caused unnecessary confusion.

According to the CRAMS-TIMMS survey, some learners have experienced between 50-75% of lost learning time. This has a magnitude of implications on learners and it is important that the feasibility of various methods are considered to ensure that they catch-up on the curriculum.

The DA is looking into a variety of solutions for pupils to catch-up on learning and teaching-time lost, of which the extension of the schooling time is a possible option. This, of course cannot go without the adequate funding to support it or without the consultation of a variety stakeholders; including learners, teachers and parents. As well as investigating how beneficial and practical this option is, other aspects such as the provision of incentives to teachers, considering learner transport and school nutrition must be considered.

The DA's proposals for catching up on the curriculum also include the following:

Trim the curriculum and focus on the basic skills.

Address the teacher vacancy rate as a matter of urgency.

Provide extra lessons through absorbing graduates and calling back retired teachers, with the consideration of remuneration.

Work with the Departments of Higher Education and Treasury to consider increasing the number of bursaries for teaching with a focus on STEM subjects.

The Department of Basic Education needs to work together with teachers' unions, SGBs and communities to find the most suitable and viable options, with adequate funding to support accelerating curriculum coverage in order to make up for learning time lost.