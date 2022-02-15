Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 75 Infections Monday

15 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The disease centre noted that the latest figure includes a backlog of 18 confirmed cases and a single discharged case reported for Akwa Ibom State from February 7 to 13, 2022.</sub>

Nigeria on Monday recorded 75 additional coronavirus infections across eight states of the federation, raising the country's infection toll to 254,091.

The latest statistics released by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, Tuesday morning, shows that the death toll still stands at 3,141, as no fatalities were recorded on Monday.

The disease centre noted that the latest figure includes a backlog of 18 confirmed cases and a single discharged case reported for Akwa Ibom State from February 7 to 13, 2022.

NCDC also stated that a total of 230,457 have now been successfully treated and discharged, while 20, 493 people are still down with the virus nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Anambra State, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State came first on the log with 28 new infections.

Ondo State also recorded 10 cases, closely followed by Cross River and Rivers states with nine and six cases respectively.

While Edo State recorded two cases, the duo of Delta and Kano States reported a single case respectively.

NCDC also noted that eight states- Abia, Bauchi, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Nasarawa, and Sokoto, reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X