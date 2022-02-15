South Africa: Lerato Kganyago Gifted 5 Star Hotel for Valentine's

15 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African actress and model, Lerato Kganyago's husband has made yet another jaw dropping Valentine's move this year, gifting her with a five star hotel.

The 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa is located in the Northcliff area, Gauteng.

Her husband, businessman Thami Ndlala also booked red and white private jets to fly over their home.

A flattered Kanyago shared her images at the new villa captioned: "Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my insta stories. I can't wait for you to see the final product. HE said "Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam, let me show you something".

Last year, Ndlala rented the entire FNB stadium and had singer Zonke Dikana perform for her in the luxuriously decorated setting.

