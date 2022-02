House of Representatives, Tuesday, received 2022 supplementary budget proposal from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila read the communication to that effect at Tuesday plenary.

It will be recalled that the House at the twilight of 2022 passed into law a total expenditure of N17.1 trillion against the N16.3 trillion proposed by the president.

