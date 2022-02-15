Zimbabwe: Nurse Unions Form Federation

Various nurse unions have come together to form the Nurses Federation of Zimbabwe (NFoZ) that will make it much efficient to coordinate efforts and communicate with stakeholders.

Unions that joined the federation include Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA), Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives (ZICOM), Clinical Anesthetists Association (CAA), Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union (ZPNU) and Zimbabwe Urban and Rural Council Nurses Workers Union (ZURCNWU)

NFoZ interim Secretary General Douglas Chikobvu said the federation parties agreed to work hand in glove to uplift and facelift the facade of the nursing profession through skills training and development ,collaboration & research symposium with stakeholders and institutions within and beyond the region.

"NFoZ laments on the 20% slave modelled salaries imposed as a mockery to the nursing. The increment does not in any way bail the already suffering and starving nurses. This issue should be treated with the urgency it desires by engaging government so that nurses get a living wage in USDs. The federation intends to lobby for better salaries and packages for health workers by amicably engaging government to come to the negotiating table without confrontations," said Chikobvu.

Chikobvu also highlighted that the current health specific allowances do not reflect that front-liners are essential services.

"Honestly, in a hyper inflationary environment, a paltry ZWL$ 60 cannot buy a single button then what more of a full set of uniform. Nurses should discharge their duties smartly and in a professional manner. The current health specific allowances are a mockery. Currently, post basic allowances are at ZWL$150. Night duty allowances and nurse managers allowances are just but a pittance hence federation concurred to speedily engage as soon as possible," he added.

All union leaders acknowledged that the recently inaugurated Nurses Board was not legitimate since it was not voted for but unilaterally endorsed by certain individuals.

The issue is currently before the courts.

NFoZ also questioned the powers given to the health permanent secretary to verifying nurses which instead should be done by a nurses council which has the legitimate mandate to run the affairs as a self regulating body in expediting the nurses verification.