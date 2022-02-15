Namibia: Synthetic Diamonds No Threat to Sector

NAMIBIA Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) chief executive officer Brent Eiseb has allayed fears that synthetic diamonds would adversely affect the Namibian diamond industry.

He spoke to Desert Radio 95.3 FM yesterday.

"Lab-grown diamonds will have their place in the market. It caters for a different segment of the market. Consumers generally would still like to have natural diamonds for those special occasions when they get married, or with the birth of a child."

Eiseb said as a natural diamond-producing country, Namibia needs to understand that lab-grown diamonds will exist, but how the country positions itself would be important.

"A lot of the conversations have to be with the consumer. What do diamonds do in countries like Namibia?

"It allows the government to maintain infrastructure, build schools, etc. From that perspective it contributes a significant amount. So how do we make sure we tell that story?" he said.

According to Eiseb, this would encourage consumers to see buying a diamond as more than just a purchase, but rather as an economic driver of the country.

"It's not just the NDTC. It's about what Namdeb does at Oranjemund, it's what Debmarine does as a global marine miner, and what we do as a collective in terms of the communities we operate in."

JOBS, SKILLS, INVESTMENT

"The NDTC also facilitates downstream beneficiation, so a portion of Namibia's production actually is made available to our customers. They then take those diamonds and cut and polish them in Namibia," Eiseb told Desert Radio.

In doing so, the diamond industry creates jobs, opportunities for skills transfers, investment in technology and investment in infrastructure.

Eiseb said the NDTC has been able to train about 400 entrepreneurs across the country.

"Every year we go to all parts of the country, we identify entrepreneurs, we give them formal training, support and mentorship. That's something that's key for us in terms of developing further.

He said in this way the industry aids small to medium enterprises (SMEs) among other social corporate responsibilities.

"We know that SMEs are the backbone of any economy, and if we can strengthen that it would help us in terms of addressing some of the challenges from a Namibian economic standpoint," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

STATE COFFERS

Meanwhile, Eiseb said approximately 70 to 80 cents of every dollar generated from diamonds end up in the government's coffers.

He said Namibia produces around a billion United States (US) dollars worth of rough diamonds annually.

"Our express mandate is set out in what is known as the Namibian sorting, valuing, sales and marketing agreement between the two shareholders to essentially take every carat mined by both Namdeb and Debmarine, and sort, value and sell it," Eiseb said.

He said while the NDTC was faced with some challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company was still able to meet its mandate and come out unscathed.

"I am really proud to say the only time we couldn't deliver on our mandate and on our strategy was when we had our lockdown," he said.

Eiseb said the country has been able to establish a resilient and sustainable industry.

"A small number of jobs were lost in that space, no businesses closed, and it is because of the working relationship we have with the industry," he said.