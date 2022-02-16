Kenya: CDSC Receives CMA Nod to Offer Securities Lending and Borrowing

Nairobi — The Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) has officially received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to formally exit the regulatory sandbox and offer Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) in a live-market environment.

The approval is a culmination of extensive stakeholder engagement and successful tests towards guaranteeing robust operational, risk management, and technology structures to facilitate an attractive and efficient securities lending and borrowing product.

CDSC was admitted to the CMA Regulatory Sandbox in April 2020 to test SLB in a live but controlled regulatory environment. CDSC also received a letter of "No Objection" from the Retirements Benefits Authority (RBA) in September 2020, allowing pension and retirement benefit schemes to engage in SLB as an additional investment return avenue.

Within the Regulatory Sandbox, the financial, legal, operational, and risk management frameworks for SLB have been validated by successful transactions carried out on the Central Depository System (CDS) - the versatile underlying platform supporting SLB.

CDSC has to date onboarded ten (10) SLB Agents to facilitate the rollout of SLB to investors and is in the process of onboarding all other Central Depository Agents to facilitate the accessibility of this new product to investors.

The CDSC's Chief Executive, Nkoregamba Mwebesa remarked, "We are quite pleased and grateful that our regulator has granted us approval to go live with SLB. This is a major milestone not only for CDSC but also for the entire market as investors have the opportunity to earn positive returns from the stock market during both bull and bear market conditions. We also expect that as SLB transactions grow. "

CMA Chief Executive Officer Wyckliffe Shamiah noted that the approval granted to CDSC after successful testing in the Regulatory Sandbox marks a critical milestone towards the realization of sound market infrastructure, institutions and operations.

Commenting on the roll out of the SLB platform, the NSE Chief Executive, Geoffrey Odundo said, "This is a significant milestone in the capital markets as Securities Lending and Borrowing is geared towards improving liquidity in the market. "