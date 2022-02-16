Egypt: Sisi Arrives in Brussels to Take Part in 6th EU-AU Summit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Tuesday 15/2/2022 in the Belgian capital of Brussels to participate in the Sixth European Union - African Union Summit, set for February 17 and 18 at the EU headquarters.

In statements, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said that the EU-AU Summit will be held this year under the theme "Europe and Africa: two continents with a joint vision for 2030".

The first edition of the summit was held in Cairo in 2000, where it witnessed the establishment of a partnership mechanism between the two sides through the "Cairo Action Plan", taking into consideration that the EU side is a leading international partner, with which the AU is keen on consolidating ties, particularly in files related to development and preserving international peace and security.

During his participation in the summit, President Sisi will focus on issues related to the African continent, topped by international efforts exerted to facilitate its integration into the global economy.

President Sisi will also stress the necessity of offering sustained support to these countries in order to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, transfer technology to developing countries, increase the flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and enable developing countries to depend on renewable energy resources, the spokesman said.

President Sisi will also post the attendees on Egypt's arrangements for hosting the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (UNFCCC COP 27) in the Red Sea Resort of Sharm El Sheikh in November, the spokesman added.

During his visit to Brussels, Sisi will have talks with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to discuss boosting bilateral ties and coordination and consultations on a host of regional and international files of mutual interest, he added.

Sisi will also hold talks with a group of Belgian businessmen to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields, he said.

On the sidelines of his participation in the EU-AU Summit, President Sisi will meet with a number of heads of state and government to discuss bilateral ties and a number of other regional and international issues, the spokesman said.

The summit will present a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement, based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.

The leaders are expected to discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity.The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges, such as climate change and the current health crisis.

The fifth EU-AU summit was held on November 29-30, 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

MENA