Egypt: Govt Okays Minimum Wage of EGP 2,700 for Workers of Public Business Sector

The government has approved a proposal made by the Ministry of the Public Business Sector, putting the minimum wage of workers in affiliated companies at 2,700 pounds per month.

The decision puts workers of firms of the public and business sectors on an equal footing with civil servants at the administrative body, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday 15/2/2022.

It reflects keenness of the Ministry to protect rights of the workers and secure suitable living conditions for them in line with directives of the political leadership in this regard, the statement added.

This is the first time the public business sector workers have received the minimum wage allotted for civil servants at the administrative body.

MENA