Nigeria: Senate Passes Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Bill

16 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

Senate has passed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill 2021.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Last week, the chamber, midway into the consideration of the committee's report, stepped it down due to a "mix-up" observed by the lawmakers during plenary.

However, the chairman of the committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), in his presentation yesterday, said the bill seeks to provide an effective and institutional framework for the prevention, regulation and administration of safety investigation of transportation occurrences in Nigeria, and anywhere Nigerian interest is involved or the transportation vehicle is a Nigerian carrier.

"Also, the purpose of the bill is to enable investigative activities and promote safety through the conduct of transparent, independent and objective investigations in all cases of accidents involving any of the current modes of transport in the country", Adeyemi said.

He said the bill's passage and assent into law would, amongst others, facilitate quick investigation of accidents, create a much safer environment and reduce death rates across the country.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X