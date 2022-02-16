Nigeria: 5 Killed As Boko Haram IED Explodes in Borno

16 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists has killed five people in Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the IED, which was planted between Gajibo and Muala area along Gamboru Ngala Road, exploded and killed the driver of a pick-up vehicle and four others when the vehicle ran on the IED.

A Civil Joint Taskforce (CITF) source who disclosed the incident to LEADERSHIP said two vehicles were shattered by the explosive.

The source said the vehicle and the dead occupants were heading to Gomboru, headquarters of Ngala local government area in an Izuzu van.

He said troops carefully managed the deflation of three other bombs which were planted on the road by the terrorists.

Three days ago, Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum travelled to Gamboru in Ngala along with his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima, for humanitarian responses to the victims of insurgency.

