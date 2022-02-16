Namibia: Erongo Police Warn Against Crossing Flowing Rivers

15 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The Erongo police have called on the communities of Usakos, Karibib, Omaruru, Rooibank, Uis, Okambahe and Otjimbingwe to avoid crossing flowing rivers.

About sixty percent of the rivers in the region are flowing, following heavy rains over the past few days.

Erongo community affairs unit commander inspector Ileni Shapumba called on residents and motorists to take precautionary measures when approaching rivers.

"Delay your journey and only pass where it is safe. Children must stay far from the water, while parents must accompany school-going children to ensure that they do not cross rivers or play in the water that could also be infested with snakes," Shapumba said.

He applauded community leaders who are educating local communities in local languages about the danger of crossing rivers in their respective areas.

He is, however, concerned about people who are not heeding the calls.

On Tuesday afternoon an elderly community member of Usakos attempted to drive across a heavy flowing Khan river and got stuck.

He was, however, rescued by community members.

