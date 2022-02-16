Rwanda: The Five Biggest Wins in Rwanda Premier League

Police FC on Sunday evening thrashed Etoile de l'Est 6-0 at Kigali Stadium to mark a flying start to the second half of the ongoing Rwanda premier league which resumed last week.

Striker Onesme Twizerimana scored a hat trick while Antoine Dominque Ndayishimiye's brace and Muhajiri Hakizimana's goal secured a convincing victory over hapless Etoile.

Times Sport looks at five of the biggest wins witnessed so far this season:

AS Kigali 4-0 SC Kiyovu

The two teams' rivalry has been on the rise in recent years and the clash in November was anticipated to decide who owns the town despite the fact that they are both sponsored by the City of Kigali.

After winning their opening games, the pair squared off when each side was looking to keep their bright start to the season but AS Kigali looked the better side ahead of Kiyovu as the result ended 4-0 in favor of the 'Citizens'.

Goals from Haruna Niyonzima, Aboubakar Lawal, Denis Rukundo and Ramadhan Niyibizi were enough for then Eric Nshimiyimana's side to make it two wins after two matches and lead the table.

AS Kigali 4-0 Espoir FC

Another big result for the 'Citizens' came last weekend during their 4-0 victory over strugglers Espoir FC, one of the teams that normally appear to be support against big teams.

Haurna Niyonzima, Hassan Karera, Shabban Hussein and Christian Ahoyikuye were on the scoresheet at Kigali stadium as the City of Kigali-sponsored club resume the league with fine form.

Musanze FC 5-1 Marine

Musanze FC did not give Marine time to think about overcoming their shock humiliating defeat against Bugesera a fortnight before as they put five past the Rubavu-based club to put coach Yves Rwasamanzi under immense pressure.

Marines' defense was leaky during the first half of the top flight league and the club is apparently prone to defensive errors as it continues to concede so many goals after letting in three goals during their 3-2 defeat against Gasogi United last weekend.

Marine FC 2-6 Bugesera FC

Bugesera FC's overwhelming victory in Rubavu might have surprised Marines who are not used to falling to big defeats at their home stadium.

The unlikely result ended Bugesera's winless streak after going four games without a win.

Police FC 6-0 Etoile de l'Est

This is the biggest win that the law enforcers have registered under head coach Frank Nuttall since he took over the club in September.

Police's strike force has been on fire this season with the likes Onesme Twizerimana, Antoine Dominique, Ndayishimiye and new signings Danny Usengimana, Muhajiri Hakizimana who are on a free-scoring run, continuing to pose big threat to opponents' defense.

The quartet have the capacity to produce an even bigger scoring margin than the six goals scored against Etoile as long as their form remains consistent.