Tanzania: Bond Yields to Sink Further

THE government bond yields have continued to sink further in the first six weeks of the year, dropping faster than many forecasts.

The debt market analysts forecast a further decline in yields and prices increase as the 20-year Treasury bond goes for hammer today.

The analysts have it that the curves for the longer tenure bonds already seen a sharp fall in 25-year paper yields dropped to an average of 13.41 per cent lower than the 20-year average yield of 14.07 per cent.

This had a knock-on 15-year paper, being the next attractive yield. Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said in the fixed income market there has been immediate price adjustment along the yield curve, post primary auction results.

"We expect the auction for 20 years bond to oversubscribe with yields further falling as investors demand long term papers increases," Mr Masumbuko said adding: "Activities in the secondary market slightly reduced [last] week with yields continuing to fall across the yield curve... .The trades for the 15-year bond have increased since the perpetual drop in yields of the 20 and 25-year bonds at the secondary market".

Therefore, in today's auction debt market forecasters are expecting yields to further fall on the onset of the 20 year Treasury bond under re-opening schedule. Vertex International Securities Chief Executive Officer Mateja Mgeta said the last Treasury bills auction results went against their expectation as the yield for 364-day bills decreased due to huge investors' appetite.

"[However], we expect next week's 20-year bond to oversubscribe with a further decrease in yields and a shoot in minimum successful price," Mr Mgeta said. Zan further warned that the market will likely be going to a humped curve as the long end curve continues to fall while intermediate bonds increases. "As yields on the long end of the yield curve continue to fall we are likely going to see a humped yield curve," Mr Masumbuko said.

The humped curve is uncommon but may form as the result of a non-parallel shift in the yield curve where long-term yields fall more than intermediate ones.

Since the beginning of the year, the long end of the curve continues to fall substantially and the overall curve has slightly adjusted downwards.

Orbit Securities said in its weekly market synopsis that the last week the central bank offered to raise a total of 77.4bn/- from the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day papers.

Response from investors did not disappoint, where for 91 days paper investors tendered 2.2bn/-, 3.0bn/- for 182-days and 199.4bn/- on the 364 days, making a total tender of 204.6bn/-, equivalent to about 164per cent oversubscription of the papers. Bond