Tanzania: Milele Foundation Embarks on Branding Zanzibar Organic Farming

Zanzibar — MILELE Zanzibar Foundation (MZF) has embarked on strategic initiatives to brand Zanzibar as organic farming islands to exploit the huge global market for natural products.

MZF Head of Programmes Khadija Ahmed Shariff said here yesterday that the foundation through the Zanzibar Organic Initiative is mobilising the islanders to embrace organic farming as one of the highly profitable economic undertakings.

Despite the ever-growing demand for organic products, which command premium prices in the world markets, organic farming is cheap and environmentally friendly, argued Ms Shariff.

"The target is to brand Zanzibar as the organic farming islands," she told the 'Daily News', adding: "The global consumption is shifting to organic products, which are hygienic; the demand for organic products is huge but supply remains inadequate."

The foundation has registered many farmers' groups, with over 800 organic producers for training and other material support. Under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), the qualified groups receive certificates that certify their competence in organic farming.

"We have one group, which has already qualified and received the certificate under PGS to qualify as organic producers," said the programme head, citing vanilla, fruits, vegetables and spices as among the organically produced products in Zanzibar.

Ms Shariff further said the foundation, which celebrates its eighth anniversary this Sunday, is supporting the government's spearheaded blue economy through the seaweed farming cluster.

"Seaweed is one of Zanzibar's strategic crops; seaweed farming is the top employer of women and the third foreign currency earner after clove and tourism," she said, noting that MZF is investing in production, processing, preservation and packaging of the cash crop.

The foundation has so far equipped 159 seaweed farmers with swimming and deep-sea farming skills, especially to enable them to grow Cottonii variety whose demand is high and commands lucrative prices compared to its Spinosum counterpart.

According to statistics from Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC), the price of Cottonii variety has almost doubled from between 900/- and 1,000/- to 1,800/- per kilogramme while Spinosum sales at 700/- per kilogramme.

MZF started in 2014 as a small initiative by a group of concerned individuals from Zanzibar and around the world whose goal was to improve the quality of life for Zanzibaris, with special focus on the most remote and underserved areas of islands.

The foundation works closely with a diverse network of partners from the revolutionary government of Zanzibar, domestic non-profits and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to deliver in education, health and livelihoods sectors.