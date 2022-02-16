Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 33 Infections Tuesday

16 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

NCDC said in Nigeria a total of 254,124 have now been discharged nationwide.

With no fatality reported, Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 33 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday morning show that the country's infection toll has increased to 254,124 while the death toll still stands at 3,141.

With a backlog of 16 discharges reported from the FCT for February 14, the disease centre stated that in Nigeria a total of 254,124 has now been discharged nationwide.

The breakdown of the data reveals that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 13 new infections, followed by Kaduna and Delta States with nine and five cases respectively.

FCT also recorded five cases, while Rivers State came last on the log with a single case.

NCDC added that eight states: Abia, Bauchi, Imo, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and Sokoto reported no cases on Tuesday.

